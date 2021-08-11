Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Insider Uwe Schramm Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) insider Uwe Schramm sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Uwe Schramm also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Altair Engineering alerts:

On Tuesday, June 8th, Uwe Schramm sold 4,449 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.83, for a total value of $297,326.67.

On Friday, June 4th, Uwe Schramm sold 3,551 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total value of $236,603.13.

Altair Engineering stock opened at $70.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.81. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.24 and a 12-month high of $72.24. The company has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of -788.11 and a beta of 1.50.

Several brokerages recently commented on ALTR. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Altair Engineering in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Altair Engineering from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Altair Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Sunday, May 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Altair Engineering from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALTR. Oak Ridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Altair Engineering in the first quarter valued at about $63,423,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Altair Engineering in the first quarter valued at about $37,357,000. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 276.5% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 386,786 shares of the software’s stock valued at $24,201,000 after buying an additional 284,042 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. bought a new position in shares of Altair Engineering in the second quarter valued at about $15,711,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Altair Engineering by 2.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,407,004 shares of the software’s stock worth $275,747,000 after purchasing an additional 121,841 shares during the period. 54.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altair Engineering Company Profile

Altair Engineering, Inc engages in the provision of software and cloud solutions for product design & development, high performance cloud computing and data intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes a portfolio of software products; as well as solvers and optimization technology products, modelling and visualization tools.

See Also: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Altair Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altair Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.