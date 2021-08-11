Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) Director Matthew Jauchius Sells 21,561 Shares

Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) Director Matthew Jauchius sold 21,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.43, for a total value of $332,686.23. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 53,297 shares in the company, valued at $822,372.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
NYSEAMERICAN:CMT opened at $15.21 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.55. The company has a market capitalization of $129.04 million, a PE ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 2.20. Core Molding Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.41 and a 52 week high of $17.35.
Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $80.46 million for the quarter. Core Molding Technologies had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 3.66%.
About Core Molding Technologies
Core Molding Technologies, Inc engages in manufacturing of sheet molding compound and molding of fiberglass reinforced plastics. It focuses on producing large-format moldings and offers a range of fiberglass processes, spray-up, hand-lay-up, and resin transfer molding. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.
See Also: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?
Receive News & Ratings for Core Molding Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Molding Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.