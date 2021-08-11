Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) Director Matthew Jauchius Sells 21,561 Shares

Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) Director Matthew Jauchius sold 21,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.43, for a total value of $332,686.23. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 53,297 shares in the company, valued at $822,372.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSEAMERICAN:CMT opened at $15.21 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.55. The company has a market capitalization of $129.04 million, a PE ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 2.20. Core Molding Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.41 and a 52 week high of $17.35.

Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $80.46 million for the quarter. Core Molding Technologies had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 3.66%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 5.8% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Core Molding Technologies by 137.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Core Molding Technologies by 3.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 45,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Core Molding Technologies by 5.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Core Molding Technologies by 26.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,415 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.79% of the company’s stock.

About Core Molding Technologies

Core Molding Technologies, Inc engages in manufacturing of sheet molding compound and molding of fiberglass reinforced plastics. It focuses on producing large-format moldings and offers a range of fiberglass processes, spray-up, hand-lay-up, and resin transfer molding. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

