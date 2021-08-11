874 Shares in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Purchased by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 441.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 76.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 325.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FMS. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Nord/LB raised Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of FMS opened at $39.88 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of $33.84 and a 12 month high of $44.13. The stock has a market cap of $23.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 1.29.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.8338 per share. This represents a yield of 2.7%. This is an increase from Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA’s previous annual dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.59%.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Profile

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

