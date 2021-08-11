John Rosatti Revocable Trust Sells 15,000 Shares of BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI) Stock

BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI) major shareholder John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.47, for a total transaction of $172,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

John Rosatti Revocable Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 9th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 18,200 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.23, for a total transaction of $204,386.00.

On Wednesday, August 4th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 20,254 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total value of $220,363.52.

On Monday, August 2nd, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 32,251 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.17, for a total value of $360,243.67.

On Friday, July 16th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 20,876 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total transaction of $236,733.84.

On Wednesday, July 14th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 30,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.35, for a total transaction of $340,500.00.

On Friday, June 25th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 3,300 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.48, for a total transaction of $34,584.00.

On Wednesday, June 16th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 89,923 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.36, for a total transaction of $931,602.28.

On Monday, June 14th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 123,533 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.11, for a total transaction of $1,372,451.63.

On Friday, June 11th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 3,516 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.73, for a total value of $37,726.68.

On Wednesday, June 9th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 62,489 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total value of $696,127.46.

NASDAQ:BFI opened at $11.17 on Wednesday. BurgerFi International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.03 and a 12-month high of $17.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.64 and a current ratio of 5.67.

BurgerFi International (NASDAQ:BFI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.04 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of BurgerFi International by 503.2% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 245,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,783,000 after purchasing an additional 204,791 shares during the period. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BurgerFi International in the 1st quarter worth about $1,537,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in BurgerFi International by 127.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 154,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,377,000 after buying an additional 86,475 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in BurgerFi International in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,323,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BurgerFi International during the 1st quarter valued at about $434,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.34% of the company’s stock.

BurgerFi International Company Profile

BurgerFi International, Inc engages in the operation of franchised and corporate-owned restaurants. It offers burgers, hotdogs, crispy chicken, frozen custard, hand-cut fries, shakes, beer, and wine. The company was founded by John Rosatti in February 2011 and is headquartered in North Palm Beach, FL.

