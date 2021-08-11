FAST Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FST) Major Shareholder Chatham Asset Management, Llc Purchases 17,900 Shares of Stock

FAST Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FST) major shareholder Chatham Asset Management, Llc purchased 17,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.05 per share, with a total value of $215,695.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

On Friday, August 6th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc bought 12,000 shares of FAST Acquisition stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.58 per share, with a total value of $138,960.00.

On Wednesday, August 4th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc bought 10,000 shares of FAST Acquisition stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.92 per share, with a total value of $119,200.00.

On Monday, August 2nd, Chatham Asset Management, Llc bought 3,438 shares of FAST Acquisition stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.30 per share, with a total value of $42,287.40.

On Friday, July 30th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc bought 25,000 shares of FAST Acquisition stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.48 per share, with a total value of $312,000.00.

On Wednesday, July 28th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc bought 25,000 shares of FAST Acquisition stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.45 per share, with a total value of $311,250.00.

On Monday, July 26th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc acquired 125,000 shares of FAST Acquisition stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.12 per share, with a total value of $1,515,000.00.

On Friday, July 23rd, Chatham Asset Management, Llc acquired 375,000 shares of FAST Acquisition stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.64 per share, with a total value of $4,365,000.00.

On Wednesday, July 21st, Chatham Asset Management, Llc acquired 12,500 shares of FAST Acquisition stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.92 per share, with a total value of $149,000.00.

On Monday, July 19th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc acquired 23,000 shares of FAST Acquisition stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.71 per share, with a total value of $269,330.00.

On Thursday, July 15th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc acquired 135,468 shares of FAST Acquisition stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.97 per share, with a total value of $1,757,019.96.

NYSE:FST opened at $12.00 on Wednesday. FAST Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.59 and a twelve month high of $14.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.50.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FST. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in FAST Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $557,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FAST Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $20,658,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in FAST Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $378,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in FAST Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in FAST Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $566,000. Institutional investors own 46.35% of the company’s stock.

About FAST Acquisition

FAST Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in restaurant, hospitality, and related sectors. FAST Acquisition Corp. was founded in 2020 and is based in Ridgefield, Connecticut.

