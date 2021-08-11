Insider Buying: StoneCastle Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX) Director Acquires 11,467 Shares of Stock

StoneCastle Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX) Director Karen Reidy bought 11,467 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.73 per share, with a total value of $249,177.91. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of BANX stock opened at $22.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.84. StoneCastle Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $17.80 and a 1-year high of $22.67.

StoneCastle Financial (NASDAQ:BANX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The investment management company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.13 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.91%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of StoneCastle Financial during the second quarter worth about $156,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of StoneCastle Financial during the second quarter worth about $205,000. Oxbow Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of StoneCastle Financial during the second quarter worth about $498,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of StoneCastle Financial during the second quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of StoneCastle Financial by 39.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 232,970 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,128,000 after purchasing an additional 65,474 shares in the last quarter. 20.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About StoneCastle Financial

StoneCastle Financial Corp. is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by StoneCastle Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across the banking sector. It invests in dividend paying growth and value stocks of companies.

