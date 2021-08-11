Millennium Management LLC Acquires 96,557 Shares of Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU)

Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) by 244.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 135,992 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,557 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 1.02% of Centrus Energy worth $3,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Centrus Energy in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Centrus Energy by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 3,683 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Centrus Energy by 99.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 4,329 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Centrus Energy by 9.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 4,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Centrus Energy in the first quarter worth about $120,000. 25.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Centrus Energy alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LEU. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Centrus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of Centrus Energy from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

In other news, CEO Daniel B. Poneman sold 12,000 shares of Centrus Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.91, for a total transaction of $310,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,434 shares in the company, valued at $1,954,494.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CMO John M. A. Donelson sold 2,082 shares of Centrus Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total transaction of $47,490.42. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 18,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $422,578.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 26,647 shares of company stock valued at $662,137 over the last quarter. Insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN LEU opened at $25.13 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.42. Centrus Energy Corp. has a 12-month low of $8.18 and a 12-month high of $30.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $348.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.81 and a beta of 2.67.

Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.37. Centrus Energy had a net margin of 18.70% and a negative return on equity of 32.72%. The business had revenue of $55.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Centrus Energy Corp. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centrus Energy Profile

Centrus Energy Corp. engages in the supply of nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry. It operates through the Low-enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions segments. The LEU segment includes various components of nuclear fuel to utilities from its global network of suppliers. The Technical Solutions segment offers advanced engineering, design, and manufacturing services to government and private sector customers, and is deploying advanced nuclear fuel production capabilities to power existing, and next-generation reactors around the world.

Read More: Dollar Cost Averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU).

Receive News & Ratings for Centrus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.