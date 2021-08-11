Millennium Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX)

Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 57.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,143 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,629 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Yandex were worth $3,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of YNDX. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Yandex by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,379 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Yandex by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 106,168 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,801,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Yandex by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 7,168 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Yandex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. lifted its position in Yandex by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 31,326 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Yandex from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Yandex in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.71.

NASDAQ YNDX opened at $67.36 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.27. The company has a market cap of $23.86 billion, a PE ratio of 132.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 3.22. Yandex has a 1-year low of $55.62 and a 1-year high of $74.32.

About Yandex

Yandex N.V., an internet and technology company, provides internet search engine in Russia and internationally. It offers geolocation services, such as Yandex.Maps, Yandex.Navigator, Yandex.Auto, and Yandex.Routing; Yandex.Mail services; Yandex.Disk, a cloud-based storage service; Yandex.Telemost, a video conferencing service; Yandex.Calendar and and Yandex.Notes offers correspondence, time tracking, document management, and conferencing services; Yandex.News, an online news aggregation service; Yandex.Weather hyperlocal weather information services; Yandex Browser for desktops and mobile platforms; and Yandex Search Apps.

