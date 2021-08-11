D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Takes Position in Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 165,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Sio Gene Therapies during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Sio Gene Therapies during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. New York Life Investments Alternatives bought a new stake in Sio Gene Therapies during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Sio Gene Therapies during the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Sio Gene Therapies during the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Sio Gene Therapies stock opened at $1.92 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.39. Sio Gene Therapies Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.86 and a 52-week high of $5.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.72 million and a PE ratio of -2.29.

Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.17. As a group, analysts predict that Sio Gene Therapies Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on SIOX. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a research note on Sunday, June 13th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sio Gene Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.63.

Sio Gene Therapies, Inc, a clinical-stage company, focuses on developing gene therapies to radically transform the lives of patients with neurodegenerative diseases. The company develops AXO-Lenti-PD, in vivo lentiviral gene therapy, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; AXO-AAV-GM1, an investigational gene therapy , which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of GM1 gangliosidosis; and AXO-AAV-GM2, an investigational gene therapy, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

