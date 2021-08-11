D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Sells 81,524 Shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) by 57.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,614 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 81,524 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Grupo Financiero Galicia were worth $469,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 473.1% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,785 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 3,950 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Grupo Financiero Galicia in the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Grupo Financiero Galicia in the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 201.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,711 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 10,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 19,578 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 3,083 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.95% of the company’s stock.

GGAL stock opened at $8.55 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.73. Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. has a twelve month low of $5.86 and a twelve month high of $12.68.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Company Profile

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA is a holding company, which engages in banking, insurance, and the issuance of certificates of deposit through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Banks, Ecosistema Naranja X, Insurance, Other Businesses, and Adjustments. The Banks segment includes the banking business operation results.

