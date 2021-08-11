D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Has $422,000 Holdings in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) by 49.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,197 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 8,987 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UBS. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UBS Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,859 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,354 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,677 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 112.4% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,318 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 507.5% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,081 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 5,080 shares in the last quarter. 31.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on UBS. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $15.80 price target on UBS Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on UBS Group in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.09 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded UBS Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.70.

Shares of UBS opened at $16.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $58.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.86. UBS Group AG has a 52 week low of $10.39 and a 52 week high of $16.95.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.11. UBS Group had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 21.49%. On average, equities analysts forecast that UBS Group AG will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About UBS Group

UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management;; Personal and Corporate Banking; Asset Management; Investment Bank, and Corporate Center. The Global Wealth Management segment advises and offers financial services to wealthy private clients except those served by Wealth Management Americas which include banking and lending, wealth planning, and investment management.

