Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $3.62 Million Holdings in Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 182,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,096 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Myers Industries were worth $3,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Myers Industries by 4.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,854,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $115,687,000 after acquiring an additional 272,210 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Myers Industries by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 796,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,739,000 after buying an additional 54,552 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Myers Industries by 3.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 553,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,947,000 after buying an additional 16,750 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Myers Industries by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 370,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Myers Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $5,710,000. 88.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Myers Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of MYE stock opened at $21.55 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.14. Myers Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.75 and a 12 month high of $23.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $777.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.73 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. Myers Industries had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 16.31%. As a group, analysts forecast that Myers Industries, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. Myers Industries’s payout ratio is currently 63.53%.

About Myers Industries

Myers Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of polymer products. It operates through the Material Handling and Distribution business segments. The Material Handling segment designs, manufactures, and markets a variety of plastic and metal products. The Distribution segment offers tools, equipment, and supplies used for tire, wheel, and under vehicle service on passenger, heavy truck, and off-road vehicles.

