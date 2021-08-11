Reviewing Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ) & AiHuiShou International (NYSE:RERE)

Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ) and AiHuiShou International (NYSE:RERE) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Yunji and AiHuiShou International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yunji 1 0 0 0 1.00 AiHuiShou International 0 0 2 0 3.00

AiHuiShou International has a consensus price target of $20.40, suggesting a potential upside of 55.73%. Given AiHuiShou International’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe AiHuiShou International is more favorable than Yunji.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Yunji and AiHuiShou International’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yunji $847.55 million 0.27 -$22.43 million ($0.03) -35.33 AiHuiShou International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

AiHuiShou International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Yunji.

Profitability

This table compares Yunji and AiHuiShou International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yunji -3.06% -4.25% -2.20% AiHuiShou International N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

5.7% of Yunji shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

AiHuiShou International beats Yunji on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Yunji

Yunji Inc. operates a social e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of product categories that cater various daily needs of users and their households, including beauty and personal care, household goods, cloths, food and fresh produce, computer and electronics, apparel, bags and cases, baby and maternity products, and home appliances. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

About AiHuiShou International

AiHuiShou International Co. Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform under the ATRenew brand name in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, digital cameras, luxury goods, household products, and books through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms. As of March 31, 2021, it operated 755 stores, which include 753 AHS stores and 2 Paipai stores in 172 cities. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

