CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels, consisting of gasoline and diesel fuel, and owns and leases real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels. CrossAmerica Partners LP, formerly known as Lehigh Gas Partners LP, is headquartered in Allentown, Pennsylvania. “

Get CrossAmerica Partners alerts:

Separately, Raymond James restated a market perform rating on shares of CrossAmerica Partners in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.75.

NYSE CAPL opened at $18.33 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.31. CrossAmerica Partners has a 52 week low of $13.50 and a 52 week high of $21.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $694.25 million, a PE ratio of 21.82 and a beta of 2.24.

CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). CrossAmerica Partners had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 19.51%. On average, equities analysts forecast that CrossAmerica Partners will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.46%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. CrossAmerica Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 300.00%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of CrossAmerica Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $172,000. Mcdonald Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrossAmerica Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $608,000. American Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. American Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 79.1% in the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 18,428 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 8,138 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 155,753 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,893,000 after purchasing an additional 4,486 shares during the period. 22.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CrossAmerica Partners

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels, operation of convenience stores, and ownership and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels to lessee dealers, independent dealers, commission agents, and company operated retail sites.

Featured Story: What is the market perform rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CrossAmerica Partners (CAPL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CrossAmerica Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrossAmerica Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.