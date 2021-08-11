The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) Now Covered by Analysts at DA Davidson

DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

SHYF has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on The Shyft Group from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Colliers Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of The Shyft Group in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Shyft Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

Get The Shyft Group alerts:

NASDAQ SHYF opened at $41.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 41.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The Shyft Group has a 52 week low of $17.29 and a 52 week high of $43.75.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.47%.

In related news, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.33, for a total transaction of $574,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 389,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,919,454.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen K. Guillaume sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total value of $206,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,697 shares in the company, valued at $2,339,318.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,000 shares of company stock worth $1,354,400. Company insiders own 2.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. abrdn plc grew its holdings in The Shyft Group by 108.1% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 2,242,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,924,000 after buying an additional 1,164,626 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in The Shyft Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000. Olstein Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in The Shyft Group by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,489,000 after buying an additional 29,000 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in The Shyft Group by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 11,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 3,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in The Shyft Group by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. 78.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Shyft Group Company Profile

The Shyft Group, Inc engages in vehicle manufacturing and assembly for the commercial and retail vehicle industries as well as for the emergency response and recreational vehicle markets. It operates through the Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles segments. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

See Also: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for The Shyft Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Shyft Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.