Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. is a provider of patient-specific, data-driven technology and solutions which enable healthcare organizations to optimize medication regimens to improve patient outcomes, reduce hospitalizations, lower healthcare costs and manage risk. The company’s cloud-based software applications including EireneRx and MedWise Advisor which provide solutions to payers, providers and other healthcare organizations. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. is based in NJ, United States. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TRHC. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $48.26 target price on Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research report on Monday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Tabula Rasa HealthCare presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.13.

NASDAQ TRHC opened at $35.82 on Tuesday. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a fifty-two week low of $30.12 and a fifty-two week high of $69.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.26. The stock has a market cap of $889.88 million, a PE ratio of -9.28 and a beta of 0.95.

In other Tabula Rasa HealthCare news, President Orsula V. Knowlton sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total transaction of $468,200.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 829,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,830,635.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Greenhalgh sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $46,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 169,771 shares in the company, valued at $7,809,466. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 63,047 shares of company stock valued at $2,731,538. 10.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRHC. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 54.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the 2nd quarter worth $85,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the 1st quarter worth $134,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 11.7% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

About Tabula Rasa HealthCare

Tabula Rasa Healthcare, Inc is a healthcare technology company, which engages in the development of solutions designed for pharmacists, providers, and patients to optimize medication regimens. It operates through the following segments: CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. The CareVention HealthCare segment provides services, PACE, which is a center for Medicare & Medicaid services, or CMS, sponsored program providing medical and social services.

