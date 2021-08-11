Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on Aug 11th, 2021

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. is a provider of patient-specific, data-driven technology and solutions which enable healthcare organizations to optimize medication regimens to improve patient outcomes, reduce hospitalizations, lower healthcare costs and manage risk. The company’s cloud-based software applications including EireneRx and MedWise Advisor which provide solutions to payers, providers and other healthcare organizations. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. is based in NJ, United States. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TRHC. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $48.26 target price on Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research report on Monday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Tabula Rasa HealthCare presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.13.

NASDAQ TRHC opened at $35.82 on Tuesday. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a fifty-two week low of $30.12 and a fifty-two week high of $69.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.26. The stock has a market cap of $889.88 million, a PE ratio of -9.28 and a beta of 0.95.

In other Tabula Rasa HealthCare news, President Orsula V. Knowlton sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total transaction of $468,200.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 829,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,830,635.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Greenhalgh sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $46,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 169,771 shares in the company, valued at $7,809,466. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 63,047 shares of company stock valued at $2,731,538. 10.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRHC. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 54.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the 2nd quarter worth $85,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the 1st quarter worth $134,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 11.7% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

About Tabula Rasa HealthCare

Tabula Rasa Healthcare, Inc is a healthcare technology company, which engages in the development of solutions designed for pharmacists, providers, and patients to optimize medication regimens. It operates through the following segments: CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. The CareVention HealthCare segment provides services, PACE, which is a center for Medicare & Medicaid services, or CMS, sponsored program providing medical and social services.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tabula Rasa HealthCare (TRHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Analyst Recommendations for Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC)

Receive News & Ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.