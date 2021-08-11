Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Arcus Biosciences, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:RCUS)

Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) – Wedbush cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Arcus Biosciences in a report issued on Sunday, August 8th. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.04) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.88). Wedbush also issued estimates for Arcus Biosciences’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.06) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($4.26) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($1.09) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.15) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.18) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.22) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($4.65) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.91) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.83) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.37 EPS.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.22). Arcus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 196.76% and a negative return on equity of 31.34%.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arcus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.89.

Shares of Arcus Biosciences stock opened at $28.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of -10.24 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.90. Arcus Biosciences has a 1 year low of $16.69 and a 1 year high of $42.36.

In related news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 1,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total transaction of $26,006.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Carolyn C. Tang sold 1,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total value of $31,625.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RCUS. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 0.9% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 38,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 3.2% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Arcus Biosciences by 2.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in Arcus Biosciences by 1.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 96,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 56.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of immunotherapies. It competes in the segments of the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and other related markets that develop immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Terry J. Rosen and Juan Carlos Jaen in 2015 and is headquartered in Hayward, CA.

