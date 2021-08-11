Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) Sets New 12-Month High at $61.43

Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $61.43 and last traded at $60.89, with a volume of 1775 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $60.80.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LNT. Mizuho upgraded Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Scotiabank lowered Alliant Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded Alliant Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Argus raised their price target on Alliant Energy from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $60.89 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.11.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $15.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.30, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.95.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 18.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.4025 per share. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is 66.26%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MBE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 5,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 8,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 51.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.55% of the company’s stock.

Alliant Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:LNT)

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company that engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates its business through following segments: utility electric operations, utility gas operations; and utility other.

Featured Article: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.