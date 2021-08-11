Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) Will Announce Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.54 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Bancolombia’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.38 and the highest is $0.69. Bancolombia reported earnings per share of ($0.08) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 775%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Bancolombia will report full-year earnings of $2.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $2.48. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.37 to $3.53. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Bancolombia.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CIB shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Bancolombia from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bancolombia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Grupo Santander upgraded Bancolombia from an “underweight” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.50.

CIB stock opened at $28.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 54.11 and a beta of 1.36. Bancolombia has a fifty-two week low of $24.18 and a fifty-two week high of $42.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th were given a dividend of $0.072 per share. This is a positive change from Bancolombia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 28th. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Bancolombia’s payout ratio is 80.65%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Bancolombia by 44.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,569,448 shares of the bank’s stock worth $114,188,000 after buying an additional 1,097,663 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Bancolombia by 17.2% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,921,155 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,447,000 after buying an additional 427,766 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Bancolombia by 1.3% in the second quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 673,863 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,451,000 after purchasing an additional 8,450 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bancolombia by 4.6% in the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 447,997 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,902,000 after purchasing an additional 19,579 shares during the period. Finally, INCA Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bancolombia by 61.1% in the first quarter. INCA Investments LLC now owns 415,945 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,306,000 after purchasing an additional 157,719 shares during the period. 4.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bancolombia Company Profile

Bancolombia S. A. provides various banking products and services to individual and corporate customers in Colombia, Panama, Puerto Rico, El Salvador, Costa Rica, and Guatemala. The company operates through nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, International Banking, and All Other.

