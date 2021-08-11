Zacks: Brokerages Expect UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) Will Post Earnings of -$0.26 Per Share

Analysts expect UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.26) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for UGI’s earnings. UGI posted earnings of ($0.14) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 85.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UGI will report full year earnings of $3.00 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.97 to $3.03. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.37. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for UGI.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. UGI had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of UGI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of UGI from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 28th.

NYSE:UGI opened at $47.23 on Friday. UGI has a 12 month low of $31.09 and a 12 month high of $48.20. The company has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.51.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.345 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. UGI’s payout ratio is 51.69%.

In other UGI news, CAO Laurie Bergman sold 8,830 shares of UGI stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.74, for a total transaction of $403,884.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,516 shares in the company, valued at $206,561.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John L. Walsh sold 14,949 shares of UGI stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.56, for a total transaction of $696,025.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 535,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,946,242.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,529 shares of company stock worth $1,693,805. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in UGI during the second quarter worth $26,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of UGI during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of UGI during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of UGI during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of UGI during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.24% of the company’s stock.

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.5 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,800 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

