Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Turning Point Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company designing and developing novel small molecule, targeted oncology therapies to address key limitations of existing therapies and improve the lives of patients. Their internally developed and wholly owned pipeline of next-generation tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) targets numerous genetic drivers of cancer in both TKI-naïve and TKI-pretreated patients. The pervasive challenges of intrinsic and acquired treatment resistance often limit the response rate and durability of existing therapies. One of these challenges is the emergence of solvent front mutations, which are a common cause of acquired resistance to currently approved therapies for ROS1, TRK and ALK kinases. They have developed a macrocycle platform enabling us to design proprietary small, compact TKIs with rigid three-dimensional structures that potentially bind to their targets with greater precision and affinity than other kinase inhibitors. “

Get Turning Point Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $178.00 price objective on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Turning Point Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $150.00.

Shares of TPTX opened at $65.57 on Tuesday. Turning Point Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $57.75 and a 52-week high of $141.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.29. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.93 and a beta of 0.97.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.20) by $0.06. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.82) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Turning Point Therapeutics will post -4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark J. Alles purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $81.34 per share, with a total value of $162,680.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,680. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew John Partridge sold 1,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $139,988.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,630,348.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TPTX. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Turning Point Therapeutics by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 17,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Turning Point Therapeutics by 7.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Turning Point Therapeutics by 3.4% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Turning Point Therapeutics by 9.9% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Turning Point Therapeutics by 15.9% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.64% of the company’s stock.

About Turning Point Therapeutics

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage oncology biopharmaceutical company, which engages in designing and developing next-generation therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer to improve the lives of patients. Its product pipeline include Repotrectinib, TPX-0022, TPX-0046, and TPS-O131, a next-gen ALK inhibitor.

Further Reading: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Turning Point Therapeutics (TPTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Turning Point Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turning Point Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.