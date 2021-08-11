EXFO (NASDAQ:EXFO) PT Raised to $6.25

EXFO (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) had its target price hoisted by National Bank Financial from $6.00 to $6.25 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a tender rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities upped their target price on EXFO from $6.00 to $6.25 and gave the company a tender rating in a report on Tuesday. Northland Securities boosted their price target on EXFO from $6.00 to $7.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut EXFO from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on EXFO from $6.00 to $6.25 and gave the stock a tender rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.54.

NASDAQ EXFO opened at $6.05 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $347.55 million, a P/E ratio of -50.41 and a beta of 1.37. EXFO has a 1 year low of $2.55 and a 1 year high of $7.24.

EXFO (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). EXFO had a positive return on equity of 2.14% and a negative net margin of 2.18%. On average, research analysts forecast that EXFO will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of EXFO during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of EXFO during the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in shares of EXFO during the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of EXFO by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,153 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of EXFO in the first quarter valued at $527,000. Institutional investors own 7.99% of the company’s stock.

EXFO Inc provides test, monitoring, and analytics solutions for fixed and mobile network operators, web-scale companies, and optical component and network equipment manufacturers in the communications industry. It offers field network testing products, such as copper/DSL testing, dispersion analysis, fiber inspection, light sources, live fiber detection, network protocol testing, optical fiber multimeter, optical loss testing, OTDR and iOLM, power meters, spectral testing, test function virtualization, test reporting and automation, and variable attenuators products, as well as modular test platforms.

