Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) Upgraded at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $28.00 price target on the information services provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $23.50.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SOHU. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sohu.com from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Sohu.com from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Sohu.com stock opened at $21.79 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.47. Sohu.com has a fifty-two week low of $15.04 and a fifty-two week high of $24.99. The company has a market cap of $856.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.42 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The information services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $222.09 million for the quarter. Sohu.com had a negative net margin of 1.59% and a positive return on equity of 6.93%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sohu.com will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Sohu.com by 119.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,019 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 5,988 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Sohu.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $186,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sohu.com during the 1st quarter valued at $235,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sohu.com during the 1st quarter valued at $263,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Sohu.com by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 18,115 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 5,937 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.77% of the company’s stock.

About Sohu.com

Sohu.com Ltd. is an online media, search, and game service company, which provides online products and services on PC and mobile devices. It provides a network of web properties and community based/Web 2.0 products, which offer the vast Sohu user community a broad array of choices regarding information, entertainment and communication.

