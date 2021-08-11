Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) CFO Mitch C. Hill Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 5,000 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.16, for a total value of $475,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,706 shares in the company, valued at $6,918,702.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Inari Medical stock opened at $88.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 404.15 and a beta of 2.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.85. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.66 and a 12 month high of $127.42.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $63.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.64 million. Inari Medical had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 10.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 149.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Inari Medical, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NARI. Zacks Investment Research cut Inari Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Inari Medical from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Inari Medical from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.17.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NARI. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Inari Medical by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Inari Medical by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Inari Medical by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,060,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Inari Medical by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 31,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,715,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Inari Medical by 881.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 25,275 shares during the last quarter. 48.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Inari Medical

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

