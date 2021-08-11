CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Chairman Langley Steinert Sells 27,988 Shares

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Chairman Langley Steinert sold 27,988 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total transaction of $870,146.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Langley Steinert also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 9th, Langley Steinert sold 22,332 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total transaction of $679,116.12.

On Wednesday, August 4th, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total transaction of $408,624.80.

On Monday, August 2nd, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.08, for a total transaction of $406,945.52.

On Friday, July 30th, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.79, for a total transaction of $402,887.26.

On Wednesday, July 28th, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total transaction of $398,129.30.

On Monday, July 26th, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.83, for a total transaction of $403,447.02.

On Friday, July 23rd, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total transaction of $398,129.30.

On Wednesday, July 21st, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.81, for a total transaction of $403,167.14.

On Monday, July 19th, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.35, for a total transaction of $382,735.90.

On Friday, July 16th, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.31, for a total transaction of $382,176.14.

Shares of NASDAQ CARG opened at $29.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 32.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.89. CarGurus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.24 and a 1 year high of $36.54.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CARG. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CarGurus by 9.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,479,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,256,000 after purchasing an additional 121,772 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in CarGurus by 29.0% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 164,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,929,000 after purchasing an additional 37,085 shares during the last quarter. Makena Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CarGurus during the first quarter worth about $5,986,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in CarGurus during the first quarter worth about $3,336,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in CarGurus by 131.2% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 83,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 47,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CARG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CarGurus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of CarGurus from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of CarGurus from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.56.

CarGurus Company Profile

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

