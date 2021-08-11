Insider Selling: Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) CEO Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.78, for a total value of $1,403,340.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 128,688 shares in the company, valued at $60,197,672.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Chemed stock opened at $459.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $477.78. Chemed Co. has a 52 week low of $417.41 and a 52 week high of $560.00.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $4.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.29 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $532.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.85 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 35.40% and a net margin of 14.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Chemed Co. will post 17.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. This is a positive change from Chemed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.52%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Chemed in the fourth quarter valued at about $79,154,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Chemed by 28.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 323,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,871,000 after buying an additional 71,077 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in shares of Chemed by 68.5% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 170,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,767,000 after buying an additional 69,210 shares in the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chemed in the first quarter valued at about $29,753,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Chemed by 27.6% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 245,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,876,000 after buying an additional 53,165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $496.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Chemed from $604.00 to $609.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

