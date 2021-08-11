Insider Selling: Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) CEO Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.78, for a total value of $1,403,340.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 128,688 shares in the company, valued at $60,197,672.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Chemed stock opened at $459.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $477.78. Chemed Co. has a 52 week low of $417.41 and a 52 week high of $560.00.
Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $4.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.29 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $532.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.85 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 35.40% and a net margin of 14.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Chemed Co. will post 17.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Chemed in the fourth quarter valued at about $79,154,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Chemed by 28.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 323,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,871,000 after buying an additional 71,077 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in shares of Chemed by 68.5% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 170,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,767,000 after buying an additional 69,210 shares in the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chemed in the first quarter valued at about $29,753,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Chemed by 27.6% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 245,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,876,000 after buying an additional 53,165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.20% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $496.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Chemed from $604.00 to $609.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.
Chemed Company Profile
Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches and independent contractors, and franchised locations.
