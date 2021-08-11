Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Stevanato Group in a research note on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.29.

Get Stevanato Group alerts:

Stevanato Group stock opened at $20.52 on Tuesday. Stevanato Group has a 52 week low of $16.61 and a 52 week high of $21.14.

Stevanato Group S.p.A. is a provider of drug containment, drug delivery and diagnostic solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and life sciences industries. Stevanato Group S.p.A. is based in PIOMBINO DESE, Italy.

Recommended Story: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Stevanato Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stevanato Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.