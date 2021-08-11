Hargreaves Lansdown’s (HL) Sell Rating Reaffirmed at Citigroup

Citigroup restated their sell rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 1,400 ($18.29) target price on the stock.
HL has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 1,730 ($22.60) price target on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Tuesday. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,550 ($20.25) to GBX 1,450 ($18.94) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. downgraded Hargreaves Lansdown to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,925 ($25.15) to GBX 1,650 ($21.56) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,706 ($22.29).
Shares of LON HL opened at GBX 1,472 ($19.23) on Tuesday. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 12-month low of GBX 1,323 ($17.29) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,824.50 ($23.84). The company has a market capitalization of £6.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,623.28.
About Hargreaves Lansdown
Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.
Read More: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
Receive News & Ratings for Hargreaves Lansdown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hargreaves Lansdown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.