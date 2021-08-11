Hargreaves Lansdown’s (HL) Sell Rating Reaffirmed at Citigroup

Citigroup restated their sell rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 1,400 ($18.29) target price on the stock.

HL has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 1,730 ($22.60) price target on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Tuesday. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,550 ($20.25) to GBX 1,450 ($18.94) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. downgraded Hargreaves Lansdown to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,925 ($25.15) to GBX 1,650 ($21.56) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,706 ($22.29).

Shares of LON HL opened at GBX 1,472 ($19.23) on Tuesday. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 12-month low of GBX 1,323 ($17.29) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,824.50 ($23.84). The company has a market capitalization of £6.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,623.28.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 38.60 ($0.50) per share. This is a positive change from Hargreaves Lansdown’s previous dividend of $11.90. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.61%. Hargreaves Lansdown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.31%.

About Hargreaves Lansdown

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.

