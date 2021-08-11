Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Takes $247,000 Position in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 63,200 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arjuna Capital increased its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 19,821 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,839 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 46,007 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,970 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc increased its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 96,357 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 3,440 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Banco Santander by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 15,362 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ERn Financial LLC increased its stake in Banco Santander by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 13,705 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,657 shares in the last quarter. 1.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SAN shares. Societe Generale raised Banco Santander to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet raised Banco Santander from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised Banco Santander to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Banco Santander in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Banco Santander presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.25.

Shares of SAN opened at $3.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $66.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 1.31. Banco Santander, S.A. has a twelve month low of $1.78 and a twelve month high of $4.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.88.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.13. Banco Santander had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 12.76%. Analysts anticipate that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Banco Santander SA is a banking services company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, companies, and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, South America, and Santander Global Platform. The Europe segment comprises business activities carried out in the region.

