Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Takes Position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,098 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Masco by 5.5% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,029 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in shares of Masco by 1.2% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 17,121 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Masco by 1.8% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,738 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Masco by 30.5% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 988 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its holdings in shares of Masco by 2.7% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 9,289 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Masco news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of Masco stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total transaction of $582,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 334,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,506,374.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:MAS opened at $59.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.15 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.94. Masco Co. has a 12-month low of $51.53 and a 12-month high of $68.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.17, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.10. Masco had a return on equity of 379.98% and a net margin of 6.61%. Equities analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.13%.

Several research firms have issued reports on MAS. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Masco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Masco from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays cut their target price on Masco from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. TheStreet cut Masco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.79.

Masco Profile

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

