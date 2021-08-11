Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Takes $229,000 Position in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,946 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CAR. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 473,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,669,000 after acquiring an additional 35,092 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 107,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,008,000 after acquiring an additional 30,439 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 162,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,079,000 after acquiring an additional 5,940 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group in the 4th quarter valued at $1,440,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CAR opened at $85.81 on Wednesday. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.54 and a 52 week high of $95.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.62, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 33.78, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 2.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.14.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $5.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $4.69. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 2.76% and a negative return on equity of 385.05%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Lynn Krominga sold 5,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $480,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $720,020.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Avis Budget Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Avis Budget Group from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Avis Budget Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.67.

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the Americas and International segments. The Americas segment licenses the company’s brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and ancillary products and services in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

