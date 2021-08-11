Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Shares Acquired by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 75.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 63,196 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,237 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $1,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Regions Financial by 1,538.3% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,327 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Regions Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Regions Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Regions Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Regions Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. 72.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

RF stock opened at $20.19 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.41 billion, a PE ratio of 7.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.51. Regions Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $10.60 and a 52-week high of $23.81.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.24. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 38.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This is a boost from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is presently 59.62%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RF. Citigroup began coverage on Regions Financial in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $19.29 price target on the stock. Compass Point increased their price target on Regions Financial from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $19.29 target price (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Regions Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.04.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Featured Story: What is range trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF).

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.