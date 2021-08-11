Cable One (NYSE:CABO) PT Raised to $2,300.00

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) had its price objective hoisted by Truist Securities from $2,100.00 to $2,300.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cable One from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the company from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Cable One from $2,210.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cable One from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $2,195.38.

NYSE CABO opened at $1,993.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.62 and a beta of 0.51. Cable One has a 52 week low of $1,674.35 and a 52 week high of $2,326.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 7.16 and a current ratio of 7.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,880.76.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $16.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.09 by $5.59. The business had revenue of $401.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.18 million. Cable One had a net margin of 22.57% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The company’s revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $10.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cable One will post 47.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $2.50 dividend. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.48%.

In other Cable One news, insider Peter N. Witty sold 605 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,816.93, for a total transaction of $1,099,242.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,309 shares in the company, valued at $4,195,291.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven Scott Cochran purchased 100 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,745.02 per share, for a total transaction of $174,502.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,324,159.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,280 shares of company stock worth $2,379,935. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cable One by 2.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 77,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cable One by 23.9% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cable One by 25.2% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in Cable One in the first quarter worth $748,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Cable One by 9.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 689,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,353,000 after acquiring an additional 60,115 shares during the period. 81.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cable One

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive and electronic programming guide with parental controls.

