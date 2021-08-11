Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) Price Target Cut to $20.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) had its price objective decreased by Credit Suisse Group from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

HEP has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Holly Energy Partners from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and decreased their target price for the company from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Holly Energy Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Raymond James cut their price target on Holly Energy Partners from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Holly Energy Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Holly Energy Partners has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.17.

Get Holly Energy Partners alerts:

NYSE HEP opened at $17.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.50. Holly Energy Partners has a 1-year low of $10.48 and a 1-year high of $23.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. Holly Energy Partners had a return on equity of 39.27% and a net margin of 37.22%. Research analysts forecast that Holly Energy Partners will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.80%. Holly Energy Partners’s payout ratio is presently 74.47%.

In other news, CEO Michael Jennings acquired 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.95 per share, with a total value of $134,625.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Holly Energy Partners in the second quarter valued at $212,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Holly Energy Partners by 8.6% in the second quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 40,041 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 3,172 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Holly Energy Partners by 27.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 184,850 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,184,000 after purchasing an additional 39,379 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Holly Energy Partners by 2.2% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 151,886 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,437,000 after purchasing an additional 3,303 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Holly Energy Partners by 9.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,270 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. 18.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Holly Energy Partners Company Profile

Holly Energy Partners LP engages in the business of operating a system of petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities and refinery processing units. It operates through Pipelines & Terminals and Refinery Processing Unit segments. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Holly Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Holly Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.