Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Price Target Raised to $44.00 at Roth Capital

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) had its price target lifted by Roth Capital from $41.00 to $44.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ELY. Raymond James increased their price target on Callaway Golf from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley raised their target price on Callaway Golf from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist raised their target price on Callaway Golf from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Callaway Golf from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Callaway Golf from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $35.10.

Get Callaway Golf alerts:

Shares of ELY stock opened at $31.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.02 and a beta of 2.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Callaway Golf has a 12-month low of $14.62 and a 12-month high of $37.75.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.37. The company had revenue of $914.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $755.21 million. Callaway Golf had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 6.48%. Callaway Golf’s revenue for the quarter was up 207.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Callaway Golf will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Oliver G. Brewer III sold 497,537 shares of Callaway Golf stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total transaction of $18,513,351.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Glenn F. Hickey sold 1,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $64,968.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,584.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 578,185 shares of company stock worth $21,300,830. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ELY. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in Callaway Golf by 100.0% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf in the second quarter valued at $30,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 43.9% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 41.0% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. 67.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Callaway Golf Company Profile

Callaway Golf Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of golf equipment and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear, and Other. The Golf Equipment segment focuses in the designs, manufactures, and selling of a full line of golf equipment. The Apparel, Gear, and Other segment involves in the development and selling of soft goods products under the Callaway, TravisMathew, OGIO, and Jack Wolfskin brands.

Featured Story: What is range trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Callaway Golf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callaway Golf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.