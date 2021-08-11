Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Price Target Raised to $38.00

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ELY. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Callaway Golf from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Callaway Golf from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet upgraded Callaway Golf from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Callaway Golf from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Callaway Golf from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $35.10.

ELY opened at $31.73 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.19. Callaway Golf has a 52-week low of $14.62 and a 52-week high of $37.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 61.02 and a beta of 2.12.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.37. Callaway Golf had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 6.48%. The company had revenue of $914.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $755.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. Callaway Golf’s revenue was up 207.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Callaway Golf will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Glenn F. Hickey sold 1,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.73, for a total transaction of $58,902.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,091,181.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Oliver G. Brewer III sold 497,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $18,513,351.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 578,185 shares of company stock valued at $21,300,830 over the last 90 days. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,942,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,701,000 after purchasing an additional 539,698 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 46.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,646,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,834 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 59.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,760,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,520 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 32.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,684,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,056,000 after purchasing an additional 409,106 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 13.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,652,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,213,000 after purchasing an additional 192,277 shares during the period. 67.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Callaway Golf Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of golf equipment and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear, and Other. The Golf Equipment segment focuses in the designs, manufactures, and selling of a full line of golf equipment. The Apparel, Gear, and Other segment involves in the development and selling of soft goods products under the Callaway, TravisMathew, OGIO, and Jack Wolfskin brands.

