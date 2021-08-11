Analysts Offer Predictions for Dine Brands Global, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:DIN)

Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti increased their FY2022 earnings estimates for Dine Brands Global in a report released on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Bartlett now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $6.93 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $6.84.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.20. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 25.10% and a net margin of 7.83%. The business had revenue of $233.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.87) EPS. Dine Brands Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 112.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Truist lifted their target price on Dine Brands Global from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Dine Brands Global from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dine Brands Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on Dine Brands Global from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Dine Brands Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.10.

NYSE:DIN opened at $74.92 on Monday. Dine Brands Global has a fifty-two week low of $49.37 and a fifty-two week high of $100.70. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.25 and a beta of 2.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.24.

In related news, Director Larry Alan Kay sold 449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.18, for a total transaction of $44,082.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $985,825.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Hyter sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.29, for a total value of $51,303.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,289 shares in the company, valued at $167,760.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Dine Brands Global in the 1st quarter valued at $2,677,000. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new stake in Dine Brands Global in the 1st quarter valued at $19,952,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Dine Brands Global by 112.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 136,849 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,937,000 after purchasing an additional 72,438 shares during the period. Tremblant Capital Group bought a new stake in Dine Brands Global in the 1st quarter valued at $19,645,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Dine Brands Global by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,223 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

Dine Brands Global, Inc owns and franchises casual and family dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Rental, Company Restaurant, and Financing Operations. The Franchise Operations segment comprises of royalties, fees, and other income for Applebee’s and IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants.

