Bradley L. Campbell Sells 21,028 Shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Stock

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) COO Bradley L. Campbell sold 21,028 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total transaction of $210,700.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of FOLD opened at $10.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.85 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.60 and a fifty-two week high of $25.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.71.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.03. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 89.53% and a negative return on equity of 85.72%. Equities research analysts forecast that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 72.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,752 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 33,181 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $4,739,000. Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 79,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 25,201 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 325.2% during the 1st quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 62,072 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 47,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 2,305,432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,778,000 after buying an additional 47,681 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.46.

About Amicus Therapeutics

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm focuses on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people living with metabolic diseases. Its product portfolio includes first and only approved oral precision medicine for people living with Fabry disease who have amenable genetic variants, a novel, clinical-stage, treatment paradigm for Pompe disease and a rare disease gene therapy portfolio.

