FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) Issued By Truist Securiti

Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti dropped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Shake Shack in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Bartlett now forecasts that the company will earn $0.26 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.35.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.12. Shake Shack had a negative return on equity of 5.01% and a negative net margin of 7.46%.

A number of other research firms have also commented on SHAK. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Shake Shack from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $107.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Shake Shack from $107.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Shake Shack from $124.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet lowered Shake Shack from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Wedbush raised Shake Shack from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $114.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.56.

Shares of SHAK opened at $91.74 on Monday. Shake Shack has a 12-month low of $52.11 and a 12-month high of $138.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $98.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of -85.74 and a beta of 1.73.

In other Shake Shack news, Director Jenna Lyons sold 1,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $102,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $306,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,066 shares of company stock valued at $310,361. 10.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHAK. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 88.7% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Shake Shack during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Shake Shack by 82.8% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Infusive Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Shake Shack by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Shake Shack in the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. 84.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 30, 2020, it operated 311 Shacks, including 183 domestic company-operated Shacks, 22 domestic licensed Shacks, and 106 international licensed Shacks.

