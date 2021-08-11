Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 452,297 Shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) by 749.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 512,623 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 452,297 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Avantor were worth $14,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Avantor by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in Avantor during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Avantor during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Avantor during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in Avantor during the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

AVTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Avantor from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Avantor from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist raised their price target on shares of Avantor from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Avantor from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Avantor from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Avantor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.22.

Shares of NYSE:AVTR opened at $38.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Avantor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.27 and a 1-year high of $38.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.54.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. Avantor had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 44.55%. As a group, research analysts expect that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Avantor news, EVP Justin Miller sold 18,488 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.12, for a total transaction of $575,346.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 86,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,693,000.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Stubblefield sold 235,170 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total transaction of $7,532,495.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,555,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,836,245.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 967,622 shares of company stock worth $31,673,581 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

