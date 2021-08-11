Michael D. Wattenbarger Sells 1,056 Shares of Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) Stock

Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) EVP Michael D. Wattenbarger sold 1,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.74, for a total transaction of $95,821.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of ADUS stock opened at $90.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Addus HomeCare Co. has a 52 week low of $80.32 and a 52 week high of $129.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $87.31.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $217.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.79 million. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 8.62%. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ADUS shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Addus HomeCare from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Addus HomeCare from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Addus HomeCare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,432,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,406,000 after purchasing an additional 87,210 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 36.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 507,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,035,000 after purchasing an additional 134,189 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 20.5% in the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 483,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,190,000 after purchasing an additional 82,205 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 12.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 476,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,572,000 after purchasing an additional 51,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc increased its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 1.1% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 368,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,161,000 after purchasing an additional 4,157 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Addus HomeCare Company Profile

Addus HomeCare Corp. engages in the provision of in-home personal care services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living, primarily to persons who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill or disabled.

