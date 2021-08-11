D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Sells 50,658 Shares of Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) by 21.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 181,301 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 50,658 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Safe Bulkers were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Safe Bulkers by 97.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 246,015 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 121,389 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Safe Bulkers in the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Safe Bulkers in the 1st quarter valued at $180,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Safe Bulkers in the 1st quarter valued at $474,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Safe Bulkers by 198.2% in the 1st quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 87,976 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 58,476 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Safe Bulkers alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SB. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Safe Bulkers from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Safe Bulkers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd.

Shares of Safe Bulkers stock opened at $3.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $399.09 million, a P/E ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 0.80. Safe Bulkers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.82 and a 12 month high of $4.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.62.

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The shipping company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.06. Safe Bulkers had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 26.06%. Equities research analysts predict that Safe Bulkers, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Safe Bulkers

Safe Bulkers, Inc provides marine drybulk transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. As of March 15, 2021, the company had a fleet of 43 drybulk vessels having an average age of 10.3 years; and an aggregate carrying capacity of 3,937,000 deadweight tons.

Further Reading: What is a Stop Order?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB).

Receive News & Ratings for Safe Bulkers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safe Bulkers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.