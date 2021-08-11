Raymond James Trust N.A. Buys Shares of 10,430 Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM)

Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PMM. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 81.8% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 14,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.15% of the company’s stock.

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $8.60 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.63. Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust has a 1-year low of $7.55 and a 1-year high of $8.92.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.032 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.43%.

About Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust is a closed-end management investment company, which engages in investing in healthcare, education, industrials, and housing sectors. The company was founded in 1937 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

