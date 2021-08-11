United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) Stake Raised by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 91,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,923 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $2,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in X. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the 4th quarter worth $43,987,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of United States Steel in the 1st quarter valued at $47,106,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of United States Steel by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,305,808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147,777 shares during the period. Luminus Management LLC increased its stake in United States Steel by 904.6% in the 1st quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 1,160,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in United States Steel by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,293,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,350,000 after buying an additional 915,525 shares during the period. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on X. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. UBS Group upgraded shares of United States Steel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded United States Steel from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $15.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded United States Steel from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. United States Steel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.33.

Shares of NYSE X opened at $28.31 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. United States Steel Co. has a one year low of $6.85 and a one year high of $29.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 2.16.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.29. United States Steel had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 6.75%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.67) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United States Steel Co. will post 12.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is -0.86%.

About United States Steel

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

