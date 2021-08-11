Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Buys 761 Shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,200 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $2,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Command Bank bought a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Foot Locker by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 678 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Foot Locker during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Foot Locker by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,023 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Foot Locker by 175.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the period. 80.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FL shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on Foot Locker from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.55.

FL opened at $56.62 on Wednesday. Foot Locker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.90 and a fifty-two week high of $66.71. The company has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.40.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.90. Foot Locker had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.67) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.47%.

In other Foot Locker news, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 115,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.71, for a total transaction of $7,387,429.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Giovanna Cipriano sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.40, for a total transaction of $624,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 204,258 shares of company stock valued at $12,981,580 over the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

