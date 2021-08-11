Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $2.12 Million Stake in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,873 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $2,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LITE. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Lumentum by 71.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 528 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its position in Lumentum by 1,063.8% in the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 547 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Lumentum in the first quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Lumentum by 25.2% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 572 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Lumentum alerts:

In other news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 6,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $534,682.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,438,482.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LITE opened at $79.83 on Wednesday. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.67 and a 1 year high of $112.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.95 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.92.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40. Lumentum had a net margin of 21.60% and a return on equity of 21.50%. The business had revenue of $419.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LITE shares. MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Lumentum from $116.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Lumentum from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Lumentum from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.50.

Lumentum Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

Featured Article: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LITE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE).

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.