Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Berkeley Lights Inc. is a Digital Cell Biology company. It focuses on development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. Berkeley Lights Inc. is based in EMERYVILLE, Calif. “

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BLI. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Berkeley Lights from $80.00 to $73.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. KeyCorp lowered shares of Berkeley Lights from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Berkeley Lights in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Berkeley Lights currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $87.33.

NASDAQ BLI opened at $43.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.43 and a current ratio of 6.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.24. Berkeley Lights has a 1 year low of $35.51 and a 1 year high of $113.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.05.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $18.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.76 million. Berkeley Lights had a negative return on equity of 33.57% and a negative net margin of 70.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Berkeley Lights will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Keith Breinlinger sold 8,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.32, for a total value of $373,890.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Eric Hobbs sold 15,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total transaction of $652,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,498 shares in the company, valued at $8,436,955.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 123,840 shares of company stock worth $5,726,924. Corporate insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLI. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Berkeley Lights in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Berkeley Lights in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Berkeley Lights in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Berkeley Lights in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Berkeley Lights by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.19% of the company’s stock.

About Berkeley Lights

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

