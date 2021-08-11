Raymond James Trims Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Target Price to $102.00

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) had its target price decreased by Raymond James from $115.00 to $102.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on APLS. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $68.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $75.50.

Get Apellis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $59.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of -12.59 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a quick ratio of 9.25 and a current ratio of 9.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.46. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $26.38 and a 52 week high of $73.00.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.70) by ($1.02). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -6.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Mark Jeffrey Delong sold 1,000 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $65,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,490 shares in the company, valued at $681,850. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alec Machiels sold 2,500 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.30, for a total transaction of $155,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 672,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,868,341.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 181,178 shares of company stock valued at $9,805,800 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 8,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 137,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,879,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 13,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, DAFNA Capital Management LLC increased its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the first quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 44,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the period. 65.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic compounds. It develops complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

Read More: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.