Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Insider Sells $2,094,177.15 in Stock

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) insider Nicholas J. Shears sold 10,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.01, for a total value of $2,094,177.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
NYSE:CSL opened at $203.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.82, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.04. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $115.54 and a fifty-two week high of $206.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 3.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $193.23.
Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 7.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.
CSL has been the subject of several research reports. Loop Capital upped their target price on Carlisle Companies from $184.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Longbow Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Northcoast Research raised Carlisle Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $209.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Carlisle Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.50.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,624,404 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $761,086,000 after acquiring an additional 165,004 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 3.9% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,848,023 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $304,148,000 after purchasing an additional 69,593 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 2.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,080,607 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $206,807,000 after purchasing an additional 24,553 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 2.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,060,283 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $174,501,000 after purchasing an additional 25,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 1.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,053,684 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $173,422,000 after purchasing an additional 20,111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.
Carlisle Companies Company Profile
Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.
