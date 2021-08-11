Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) EVP Michael Crowley Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) EVP Michael Crowley sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $754.93, for a total value of $2,264,790.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,034,628.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

BIO opened at $763.80 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $660.81. The company has a market capitalization of $22.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.84. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $472.84 and a 12-month high of $769.77.

Get Bio-Rad Laboratories alerts:

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.88. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 4.65% and a net margin of 140.48%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 14.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BIO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $735.00 to $930.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $806.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BIO. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 3.9% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 457 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 5.2% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 406 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 3.2% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 685 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 5.2% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 446 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 10.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.20% of the company’s stock.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

Read More: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.